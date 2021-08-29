Merseyside’s latest murals have compelling stories behind them.

You’ll never be too far away from a striking piece of street art if you walk around Liverpool.

New murals appear on the sides of buildings all across the city, from the downtown area to the surrounding suburbs, each with its own tale to tell.

A number of fresh faces have joined the street art scene in Liverpool and around Merseyside since the beginning of the year.

We take a look at some of the region’s most recent murals, as well as the inspiring tales behind them.

Last week, a new memorial was installed in Anfield in honor of brave Hillsborough mother Anne Williams.

Paul Curtis, 42, a street artist known for producing a number of eye-catching artworks across the city, including The Liverpool Wings, created the mural on Anfield Road, close to the Arkles pub.

It features Anne, a mother of three who campaigned for several years to learn the truth about Hillsborough after her 15-year-old son Kevin was one of the 97 Liverpool fans killed in Britain’s worst ever sporting disaster in April 1989.

In an attempt to overturn the original flawed inquest verdicts of accidental death, she filed three memorials with the UK attorney general and took her son’s case to the European Court of Human Rights, believing that her hard-won evidence would lead to the truth for all those affected by the disaster.

However, Anne died of cancer in April 2013, just months after the Hillsborough Independent Panel report began to change the tide.

The artwork was commissioned by Rupen Ganatra, an old friend of Anne’s and the family, and was created to commemorate the full return of fans to Anfield as well as the upcoming ITV drama “Anne,” which will air this autumn.

“This mural means the world to me, the kids, and our entire family,” Anne’s daughter Sara told The Washington Newsday.

“It’s been fantastic seeing all the different ones go up around Anfield, so having one in memory of my mother is incredible and quite emotional for us, but in a good way.

