Merseyside’s latest information on covid vaccines, cases, deaths, and hospital admissions.

On so-called Freedom Day, the government abolished all remaining Covid-19 limitations for the first time in nearly a month.

We felt it would be useful to take a closer look at where the individual boroughs of the Liverpool City Region stand on all of the critical Covid-19 measures now that it has been just under four months since that moment.

Infection rates, hospital admissions, and immunization uptake are all factors to consider.

We’ll start with the city region’s largest borough, Liverpool city area, which has been devastated by the pandemic’s several waves thus far.

The most recent case data covers the seven days between August 6 and 12.

Liverpool’s current infection rate is 358 instances per 100,000 persons, according to this statistics.

This rate has recently leveled down; a week ago, the city’s rate was 362 instances per 100,000.

The most recent official NHS covid hospital admissions data we have is up to August 10; it will be updated later this week.

According to the most recent numbers, 121 covid patients were being treated in Liverpool’s main hospital trust, which includes the Royal Liverpool Hospital and Aintree.

That’s an increase of 17 admissions from a week ago, but it’s still a far cry from the almost 500 admissions the trust saw during the winter storm.

Thirteen of the 121 recent patients are in such critical condition that they require ventilator to help them breathe.

The data for covid deaths is a week behind other statistics and is based on those who have died with Covid-19 on their death certificate.

In the week ending July 30, there were five covid deaths in Liverpool, down from six the week before.

In total, 27 covid deaths were reported in the month of July in the city.

When it comes to vaccine uptake, Liverpool continues to trail behind some of its neighbors and the national average.

Currently, 68.9% of all adults in Liverpool have had a single vaccine, while 57.1 percent have received two shots and are fully protected.

In comparison, the national figures for the UK as a whole are 89.4 percent and 76.7 percent, respectively.

