Merseyside’s heroic war heroes who received the Victoria Cross.

Today, we honor all of the men and women who have sacrificed their lives in the service of their country.

We’ve looked at the persons who were born, resided, or had ties to Merseyside who were awarded the renowned Victoria Cross in their honor.

The Victoria Cross was established by Royal Warrant on 29 January 1856 for officers and non-commissioned ranks of the Royal Navy and Army who “shall have accomplished some great act of courage” in the presence of the enemy.

List of Honorable Men and Women Sunday services are being held all around Merseyside. It is still Britain’s most prestigious prize for bravery in the face of adversity.