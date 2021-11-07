Merseyside’s Covid cases may change in the coming weeks, according to a warning.

Experts have created a map depicting what they believe will happen to the amount of coronavirus cases in Merseyside.

Over the last few weeks, the average number of daily infections detected in the UK has decreased slightly.

From a recent high of 47,209 average daily cases on October 23, infections have steadily declined to a seven-day average of 39,216 on November 3.

However, as the NHS begins to feel the strains of winter, hospital administrators are ready for an increase in Covid cases.

Scientists from Imperial College London have created a UK map showing which locations are likely to have weekly case rates exceeding 500 per 100,000 people in the following week in an attempt to predict how illnesses will spread in the coming weeks.

Only one area of Merseyside is experiencing an increase in case rates, according to the most recent numbers (released on October 29).

If instances, as well as hospital admissions and deaths, begin to climb again, the government is considering introducing a “Plan B” of contingency measures to relieve the load on the NHS.

While the government has stated that there are no plans to implement another lockdown, ‘Plan B’ measures might include mandatory Covid passports, making face coverings mandatory once more, and recommending people to work from home.

Our region is depicted on the map as follows:

According to specialists, Liverpool has a 2% probability of having more than 500 cases per 100,000 people by the end of next week, which is a very small increase.

On October 29, the city’s seven-day average for cases revealed a total of 1,338 cases, down 6.6 percent from the previous week.

On October 29, the average case rate in Liverpool was 267.3 cases per 100,000 persons.

By the end of next week, Sefton is expected to have a 43 percent risk of having more than 500 cases per 100,000 people, the greatest chance on Merseyside.

On October 29, the seven-day average of figures for Sefton revealed.