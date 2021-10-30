Merseyside’s cheapest house sells for just £25,000.

According to Land Registry data, these are the most and least expensive homes sold in Merseyside in the three months leading up to September.

The most expensive home sold in Merseyside between July and September this year was a mansion on Stanley Road in Hoylake, which sold for £1,425,000.

During this time, the cheapest residence sold in the neighborhood was a flat on Shaw Street, which went for £25,000.

According to the Land Registry, there were 12,159 property sales in July across the UK, with 14,884 in August and 2,877 in September.

The highest and least costly residences sold in Merseyside are shown below:

Hilstone Grange, 17, Stanley Road, Hoylake, Wirral, Wirral, Merseyside, CH47 1HN, a detached house, sold for £1,425,000 on August 2751 Freshfield Road, Formby, Liverpool, Sefton, Merseyside, L37 3HL, a detached house, sold for £915,000 on August 2510 Lapwing Rise, Heswall, Wirral, Wirral, Merseyside, CH60 8QH (This sale may have been a buy-to-let, a transfer to a company, or a repossession)

6 The Lydiate, Wirral, Wirral, Merseyside, CH60 8PR, a detached house, sold for £750,000 on September 03Holmlands, Thornton Common Road, Wirral, Wirral, Merseyside, CH63 4JT, a detached house, sold for £750,000 on August 2719 Birkenhead Road, Hoylake, Wirral, Wirral, Merseyside, CH47 5AE, a semi-detached house, “The summary has come to an end.”