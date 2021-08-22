Merseyside’s biggest lottery winners and what they did next

After a 2016 survey revealed 14 people with a Liverpool postcode had become millionaires in the preceding two years, Merseyside was named as one of the luckiest regions in the UK to play the lottery.

We thought we’d pay tribute to ten Merseyside jackpot winners who made this dream a reality:

Ben Woods, from Rock Ferry, won £2,485,736, with a lucky dip ticket purchased by his mother in 2004 when he was only 23 years old.

After a few years of traveling overseas, the former Merseyrail employee has settled down “to a normal life” barely three miles from his family’s home.

The Magnificent Seven (The Magnificent Seven)

A seven-person syndicate won £45,570,835.50 in 2009.

The Magnificent Seven, as they were known, all worked for Hewlett Packard, doing IT work in a BT office in Liverpool.

John Walsh, 57, James Bennett, 28, Sean Connor, 32, Alex Parry, 19, Emma Cartwright, 23, Ceri Scullion, 35, and Donna Rhodes, 39, were among the members of the syndicate, who each received £6.5 million.

Mr. A.

Mr A from Merseyside, a Mystery Lotto winner, got a millionaire without ever touching a ticket. The lucky winner was one of two jackpot winners in the draw, and he or she took home a whopping £1,942,659.

Dodd, Tony

Tony Dodd, a 67-year-old Wirral man, won the £2.4 million Lotto jackpot. He marked the occasion by undergoing knee replacement surgery.

Beryl and George Keates

On their tenth attempt at the lucky draw in 2012, George and Beryl Keates from Southport won a National Lottery prize of more than £3.5 million.

Workers in Kirkby

In July 2013, a group of ten A4e employees from Kirkby won £28 million in a EuroMillions draw.

After that, bosses had to scramble to locate replacements because they all quit their jobs on the spot.

McTigue, Brian

Brian McTigue of West Derby was taken aback when he won almost £2.8 million in the National Lottery draw in 2013.

David Ashcroft is a British politician.

David Ashcroft is a British politician.

Carpenter in Mossley Hill.