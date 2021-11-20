Merseyside’s beloved and departed cinemas are now a thing of the past.

Many of the city’s cinemas have now been consigned to history across Merseyside.

Cinemas used to be the place to go to see the newest blockbusters and new films before streaming services like Netflix, Now, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.

Cinemas or picture houses used to be on almost every street corner in Merseyside, providing a setting for countless dates, family outings, and school trips.

Some of the former haunts have now been turned into bingo halls, supermarkets, or have been razed totally.

It wasn’t only movies, either; newsreels and cartoons would be included in the programming.

We take a look at some of our long-gone movie theaters and see what has happened to them.

On the crossroads of Dinge Lane and Park Road, this 1,500-seat Art Deco structure welcomed moviegoers in March 1937.

The art deco structure, which replaced the ancient Dingle Picturedome and served as a cinema for nearly three decades, was erected to replace the old Dingle Picturedome.

However, in the 1960s, the structure was converted into a Top Rank Bingo Club.

Despite being bought and resold by possible investors looking to convert the land, it has since been vacant and unusable for several years.

The former Gaumont was placed up for auction with Venmores Auctions last year, and it was sold to an anonymous bidder, according to Venmores.

The house on Boaler Street in Kensington, which is now a church called Alive Believers Church and Community Centre, used to be a cinema and promoted itself as a luxury one.

The Graphic Cinema, as it was known, first opened on May 12, 1922, with the American silent picture ‘Idols of Clay,’ starring Mae Murray and David Powell, which was released in 1920.

The Gosfilmofond Archive in Moscow has a copy of the film.

Seating was available in the stalls and circle levels of the cinema, which had 630 seats and a small balcony.

However, in 1932, it was purchased by another company and renamed the Cosy Cinema, which continued to play films for another 26 years.

The cinema, however, closed in 1958, and the last films shown were Zarak and Cha, Cha Cha, Boom.

