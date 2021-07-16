Merseyside’s 1,600-home garden village has received its first affordable dwellings and a country park approval.

The M62 has approved the construction of 350 extra residences and a country park in Merseyside’s new garden town project.

Taylor Wimpey’s plans were accepted by Knowsley Council’s planning committee last night (July 15), with the additional dwellings to be erected on ground between Fox’s Bank Lane and the Halsnead Park camping site.

This section of the 1,600-home Halsnead Garden Village will comprise the project’s first “affordable” dwellings, with 44 authorized for the site, and Taylor Wimpey has pledged £3.2 million to local infrastructure such schools and health facilities.

Graham Morgan, the council leader, said he was “very thrilled” about the plans, which would also open up the historic woods at Fox’s Clump to the public, during the debate.

“The historic woodlands and ponds were inaccessible to everyone for generations,” he remarked.

“They will be cleaned up, and the public will be able to utilize the facilities there.”

“Everyone gets nostalgic about housebuilding, but when you look at the list of community advantages, I believe we’ve struck the correct balance.”

“I’m thrilled to see the plans for Halsnead Garden Village progressing,” said Cabinet member Tony Brennan. The residences will be of high quality, and they will be close to acres of open space.

“The developers will work with the council to ensure that residents have enough amenities and services.”

Liberal Democrat councillor Frances Wynn, on the other hand, warned that the plans “may mean the destruction of the entire countryside.”

Due to the development being built on former green belt property, plans for the garden town, one of several being built around the country, have been controversial since they were initially proposed.

Chris Bell, who lives in a Grade II listed property next to the building site, is also opposed to Taylor Wimpey’s proposals.

“Our security would vanish,” he warned the committee. We are encircled by an eight-foot fence with iron gates.

“As soon as you start building this estate, everything changes. We don’t want to be surrounded by hundreds of people. We wish to live in a small, self-contained structure.”

