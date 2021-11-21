Merseyside’s 10 worst parking blunders are revealed.

No matter how effortlessly some folks appear to glide into a parking place just as you’re about to pull in, parking a car is a difficult task.

Even non-drivers are aware that parallel parking is tough, especially when there is a line of cars waiting to pass you as you faff around attempting to squeeze into a roadside parking spot.

Who hasn’t utterly messed it up at some point in their lives?

Some drivers, on the other hand, seem to be completely oblivious to lines painted on the ground or other vehicles on the road.

Terrible parkers can wreak havoc on other automobiles and pedestrians by obstructing handicap access and squandering the limited parking spaces available near supermarkets and hospitals.

Parking in a dangerous location, for example, can result in a fine of up to £90.

Parking Like A Tw*t UK has compiled some of the worst examples of bad parking from throughout the country in an effort to highlight some of the most egregious cases.

Here are some of Merseyside’s most heinous auto parking incidents.

“It’s a strange kind of parking spot.”

Is that a parking spot or a zebra crossing? What are the chances? What does it matter? Pedestrians trying to cross the road safely in the Walton Asda carpark, for example.

A small automobile in a large parking lot

Being a small automobile with huge goals must be difficult, but that doesn’t mean you can take up all of the available space?

Although, to be fair, no one in this photo, including the driver of the little blue car, is neatly parked within the lines outside Aintree Asda.

Isn’t it time for a refresher course?

“Why have one parking spot when you can have two?”

Seconds might be interpreted as a complement in some cases.

You desire a second helping of a dish prepared by a friend? Lovely. They’ll be flattered that you like their food.

But if you’ve already snatched one, why not take a second car parking spot? That’s simply greedy, as this automobile in Bromborough, Wirral, demonstrates.

This isn’t a parking spot.

Look, maybe there’s a legitimate reason for this monstrosity outside JD Sports on Edge Lane in Liverpool Shopping Park.

Perhaps they couldn’t decide. “The summary has come to an end.”