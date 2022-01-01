Merseyside youth group created in a WWII prisoner of war camp.

During World War II, a Merseyside youth club was created in a prisoner camp.

The Brunswick Club for Young People, formerly known as the Brunswick Boys’ Club, has a rich and illustrious history that dates back to WWII.

The club’s extraordinary genesis story was given on its website by a veteran, who shared the story of how it was founded from those in a prisoner camp.

The camp, which housed soldiers from the United Kingdom as well as the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia, had one prominent prisoner, Arthur Royall, whose memory continues on to this day.

The Brunswick Club commissioned Arthur Royall to write his story.

Royall became a corporation in September 1944.