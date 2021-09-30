Merseyside will see ‘very chilly’ temperatures, prompting a snow warning for the UK.

Things aren’t looking good if you were hoping for a late Indian summer or a pleasant autumn.

Temperatures have dropped dramatically over Merseyside as the weather has been gloomy or rainy.

And it doesn’t appear that the weather will improve anytime soon.

In certain parts of Merseyside, temperatures are anticipated to drop to 13C throughout the day and 10C in the early morning.

The Met Office’s Aidan Givern told Yorkshire Live: “With Atlantic weather now in charge, we can expect very varied weather throughout the week.” There will be wind and rain, but there will also be showers and sunnier periods.”

Snow has already fallen in hilly parts of Scotland, with photographs circulating in the national press, and more is expected to fall in the coming weeks across the UK.

“There will be a snow moon on October 29, followed by two more snow moons in the first three weeks of November,” meteorological expert Dave told ITV This Morning last week. As a result, it will be severely cold and quite frosty.

“This is bad news for consumers who use gas and electricity because their bills are skyrocketing.”

With January of this year, Liverpool was transformed into a winter wonderland as the city was blanketed in snow.