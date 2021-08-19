Merseyside will get a new Taco Bell outlet next week.

The Mexican-inspired brand already has a location on Bold Street in Liverpool, which launched in 2018.

Taco Bell will open a new location in Kirkby on Tuesday, August 24, and will give away free churros to the first 100 cars who visit its Drive-Thru.

When people in Kirkby download the Taco Bell UK app, they will also be eligible for a free taco deal.

Customers who wish to taste the new Taco Bell can order ahead of time via the app, website, or third-party delivery platform, or go through the drive-through.

Taco Bell, which is well-known in the United States, originally opened in the United Kingdom in November 2010 and now has 67 locations. Tacos, burritos, nachos, and quesadillas are among the customizable classics offered by the Mexican fast food behemoth.

“We’re happy to be able to bring Taco Bell to Kirkby,” Lucy Dee, head of marketing at Taco Bell UK, said.

“Liverpool has been clamoring for more Taco Bells, and we’re thrilled to be able to deliver; despite the challenges, we’re able to create local jobs. We’re excited to start feeding residents on Tuesday, whether it’s through home delivery, click-and-collect, drive-thru, or takeaway.”