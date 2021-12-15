Merseyside will experience Christmas service disruptions, according to Royal Mail.

The places where deliveries would be disrupted over the Christmas period have been disclosed by Royal Mail.

The city of St Helens was selected as one of the 25 offices that are struggling to keep up with demand.

As a result, those who were expecting vital letters or Christmas cards from family were left in the dark.

The interruptions, according to Royal Mail, are due to staff absences caused by Covid-19, with many employees testing positive or being compelled to self-isolate.

“I missed hospital visits and paid for a 48-hour special delivery for something, and it took nine days to get here!” one consumer told The Washington Newsday.

“There has been no mail for two weeks at a period recently,” complained another St Helens homeowner.

“The offices are overflowing with parcels and letters, and no one is available to deliver them.”

“I ordered something on November 5 for my mum’s birthday and it has still not showed up,” one consumer alleges. “Until today, I kept being told Royal Mail will deliver it, but now it has been lost.”

“It’s considerably worse than a normal Christmas,” a Royal Mail source alleged, describing the internal situation as “horrific.”

“Deliveries are functioning as normal across most of the country,” according to a statement on the Royal Mail website.

“We attempt to deliver six days a week to all addresses for whom we have mail.”

“This may be temporarily impossible in a small number of local offices due to local concerns such as COVID-related self-isolation, high levels of sick leave, resourcing, or other local reasons.”

“In those circumstances, we’ll rotate deliveries to reduce individual client delays.”

“We also provide targeted help to such offices in order to fix their issues and restore our service to the high standard that our clients expect.”