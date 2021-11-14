Merseyside will be blanketed in dense fog, according to the Met Office.

Merseyside has been issued a yellow weather warning due to dense fog, according to the Met Office.

Forecasters expect that there will be dense fog in several areas, making travel difficult, if not dangerous.

They cautioned that visibility could be as low as 50 meters in some areas.

The fog is expected to spread farther in the following hours, however it is unclear at this time if the same areas will be affected during Monday morning rush hour.

Anyone in the region can expect slower driving times, as well as possible delays in bus and train services.