Merseyside wedding photographer reveals little-known wedding photography secrets.

People are hurrying to get married this summer following a rough 18 months for the wedding business, which saw delays and cancellations.

Louise Griffin, a Crosby-based photographer, is bouncing back by shooting three or four weddings every week, compared to one per month previously.

After ten years as a wedding photographer, Louise was recently nominated for Country Brides magazine’s North West Photographer of the Year award.

She’s now offering some of her best advice for shooting the perfect wedded couple portrait.

But don’t imagine you’ll be able to sweep in with these magical materials and knock her off her perch in one day. Bonding with clients, shooting weddings, and editing photos takes months of effort.

Many folks will interview a number of photographers before deciding on the best fit for them.

You can’t have just anyone photographing one of your life’s most important events.

“You need to find someone that is on your wavelength because if you get along with them, you’ll just be relaxed,” Louise told The Washington Newsday.

Rather than receiving an email scheduling Louise for a specific date, couples may now get to know her through Instagram.

They can see her art as well as short stories from her daily life on her feed.

Louise and her couples get to know each other on both a personal and professional level, which helps them bond before the big day.

Finding the proper couple is also crucial to Louise.

She is now scheduled till 2023, so gone are the days when she would take any job to boost her name, whether it was a £200 gig at a working men’s club or a £4,000 trip to Thailand.

“I advise to the pair, ‘Let’s go someplace and enjoy that time alone,’” Louise told The Washington Newsday. So it’s time to go outdoors and give them this opportunity. As a result, I let them out for a walk.

“Definitely spending that time alone together because weddings,” says the couple.

