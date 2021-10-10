Merseyside teachers that made an indelible mark.

Many of us may have mixed memories of our school days, but for those who were fortunate enough to have had one, the inspirational teacher will always stand out.

We remember the names of these frequently unsung figures long after we have grown up, whether or not they were the happiest days of our lives. Perhaps they instilled in us a passion for a certain subject or pastime, or perhaps we remember them simply because they were patient with us and didn’t point out our flaws.

Whatever the case may be, they become cherished childhood and adolescent memories for us.

The Washington Newsday asked you to tell us about your favorite teacher and why, and here are just a few of the hundreds of responses we received in honor of World Teachers’ Day.

“Take your choice from any at St Monica’s in Bootle… lovely tiny school with excellent personnel,” Teresa Doyle Abols remarked.

“Luke Christopher because he utilized different accents for different characters when we were reading Of Mice and Men and because he was a nice guy,” Ben Fleming remarked.

"My daughter's support teacher, Mrs Hill," Christina Marsland remarked (Dawn). She has stood by her side through some very trying times and has never given up on her. She's been incredible and doesn't get nearly enough credit for what she accomplishes on a daily basis. I shall be eternally grateful to her." "Mrs (Nancy) Gosling was my favorite teacher for 20+ years," Becky Moore stated. She was always incredibly patient with me and was always willing to help me, both personally and intellectually, throughout my high school years (and still is)! I'll never be able to repay her great heart with a thank you. Even when I wanted to give up on myself, she never gave up on me." "Sheila Bell was 100 percent my favorite instructor!" Claire Benbow commented. I'm in year three of elementary school, and I'm still obsessed with all things Egyptian! I loved stepping into her classroom and seeing how beautifully adorned and themed it was! "A teacher who made you feel special and intelligent, even if you were having trouble understanding some concepts."