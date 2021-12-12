Merseyside suburbs that are frequently mispronounced.

The pronunciation of British town names is notoriously difficult, with several in Liverpool generating misunderstanding.

Changing accents, as well as influences from Anglo-Saxon and Scandinavian settlers, the Brittonic language spoken before their arrival, and Celtic languages such as Welsh and Scots Gaelic, which are still spoken today, result in a mash-up of styles and pronunciations.

Some location names are more difficult to pronounce than others, confusing visitors with what appear to be easy sounds.

Locals of the leafy southeast suburb of Gateacre know that the proper pronunciation is ‘Gatt-ak-er’, which is sometimes mispronounced as ‘Gate-acre’ by those who aren’t in the know.

Fred, a retired electrician from Garston, relocated here in the 1960s.

“Garston was industrial then, really industrial, and it was quieter up here,” the 90-year-old told The Washington Newsday.

“I used to take the 66 bus up with my parents on Saturday nights. It was like going out on a date.

“We’d go to the Bridge Inn, which was magnificent,” says the narrator. It had a large fish pond and a garden. I’d have a crisp packet and a bottle of soda.” Now Fred is in the Mock Tudor-style Black Bull tavern, which sits on the edge of a Gateacre Village Green surrounded by listed buildings and has white walls and dark wooden beams on the outside.

“I have heard people say ‘Gate-acre,’ which is a bit arrogant,” one woman sat close with her two brothers.

“I can understand folks from outside the area mispronouncing it because they’re just reading it,” said another woman, Lynn.

“However, I think that sometimes when I’ve visited somewhere and locals mispronounce it, it’s almost as if they’re trying to make it sound fancy.”

Across the street is Rob Allen, an out-of-towner who launched Nourish on the Brow, a local café, last year.

When his café was broken into in September, he was calling Gateacre “God knows” when he initially came in the “beautiful place” with a community that offered assistance.

“I’m not from Liverpool at all,” he explained, “but you simply hear people say it and you keep saying it.”

“Yes, it says ‘Gate-acre,’ but…”

