Merseyside roots, childhood tragedy, and cancer heartbreak for BBC’s Martin Roberts.

Martin Roberts made significant strides this year on Strictly The Real Full Monty, as he heroically overcome his fears.

The BBC broadcaster struggles with body image and was one of 12 celebrities who went public with their flaws in order to raise money for cancer research.

It’s not the first time the TV personality has confronted his phobias on camera; he was a participant on I’m A Celebrity in 2016.

Martin is now a well-known face on ITV and BBC shows, but his roots are still firmly planted in Merseyside and its environs.

The 58-year-old was born in Warrington to a Bootle-born father and a Widnes-born mother. He calls the area a “special location remaining close to [his]heart,” and he was right.