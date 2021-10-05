Merseyside roads with free electric car charging stations are listed below.

Electric car charging spots are now available for free in five sites around Merseyside.

More than 40 new public charging stations have been constructed in Hoylake, Wallasey, Birkenhead, Bromborough, and Woodchurch.

The Wirral Council pilot project, which ran from July to September, aimed to boost electric vehicle use and reduce carbon emissions in the Wirral area.

Petrol users who plan to fill up next week have been handed a price warning.

“This will help citizens support Wirral’s climate policy, Cool 2, which sets an ambitious aim of converting to fossil fuel free local mobility by roughly 2030,” according to a statement on the council website.

The charging stations are positioned on residential streets where parking is frequently free.

Existing parking regulations on any roads where charging points have been put, according to Wirral Council, still apply and should be respected.

A £77,000 funding from OZEV (Office for Zero Emission Vehicles), formerly known as OLEV, and £26,000 from Wirral Council are helping to support the project.

For the first 12 months, the charging stations, which have only been functioning since October, will be free (from October 2021 to October 2022).

The charging stations have been erected on streetlight columns in areas where the city expects residents to use them to power their electric vehicles overnight.

Wirral Council said on their website, “This scheme is a pilot.” While there are no immediate plans to add more electric vehicle charging stations, the council would be supportive of such a move. All future plans will be contingent on obtaining funding.”

Roads with charge stations for electric vehicles:

Wallasey, Carrington Road / 4

Wallasey, Cressingham Road / 3

Wallasey, Atherton Street / 3

Woodchurch, Walby Close / 2

Woodchurch, Ackers Road / 3

Woodchurch, Ganneys Meadow / 4

Birkenhead’s Elm Road / 2

Bromborough, Palatine Road / 5

Hoylake, Cable Road / 2

2 Elm Grove, Hoylake

Hoylake, Chapel Road / 1

Hoylake, Waverley Road / 2

Hoylake, Sandringham Avenue / 5

Hoylake, Grove Road / 2

Wallasey, Rostherne Avenue / 4

Hoylake’s Kings Gap / 1