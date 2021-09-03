Merseyside residents have been advised to purchase “more sturdy” locks.

Thefts have been recorded in and around Southport, with police warning that motorcycles are being stolen from front gardens.

Officers in Southport apprehended two males attempting to steal a motorcycle from a driveway around 5.40pm on Thursday, September 2.

To get away from the cops, the men raced across a railway line at the Portland Street level crossing.

READ MORE: Six people have been arrested after armed police raided properties in Dovecot.

Trains were halted for a brief time, and British Transport Police officers assisted in a line search, but the two managed to flee.

The victim’s motorcycle, a Honda CBF125, was found at the accident scene.

Officers suspect the males were looking for additional motorcycles in the neighborhood that were parked on driveways.

“Two men in the midst of stealing a motorcycle from a driveway in Southport were disrupted by PCSO’s on mobile patrol in Southport at approximately 5.40pm this afternoon, Thursday 2nd September,” a Sefton Police spokesperson said.

“We are aware of other CCTV footage from the vicinity that shows similar incidents.”

Police in Southport are now urging residents to park their bicycles somewhere rather than in front gardens.

“Bikers, if you are able to put bikes somewhere other than front gardens or parked up unattended, it would be helpful to do so,” Sefton Police added.

“Don’t rely just on steering locks. That isn’t enough to keep your bike secure.

“You’re going to need something a little more solid.

“The perpetrators were wearing full-face helmets and riding a motorcycle with no registration plate.

“If you see anyone riding bicycles like this, report them right away. Don’t rely on others to do it for you.

“You might be able to prevent another individual from losing their motorcycle.”