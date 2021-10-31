Merseyside Police were kept busy on the Wirral, preventing mischief.

On Mischief Night, Merseyside Police officers on the Wirral were kept busy preventing anti-social teenagers from wreaking havoc on locals.

Officers have been patrolling the areas of New Ferry, Birkenhead, Beechwood, Rock Ferry, Victoria Park, and Mersey Park, all of which are notorious hotspots for anti-social behavior at this time of year.

A young individual has been arrested for criminal damage and assaulting a police officer on duty. They dispersed gangs and seized fireworks and motorcycles.

“This evening, we had a consistent presence in #NewFerry with our mobile police station,” Wirral Merpol tweeted. Young people’s fireworks have been confiscated.

“A few bikes have also been left on our property by young people who have run away.” Do you consider yourself to be your child’s parent? Come talk to me about their behavior.” “Our officers have been patrolling #Beechwood and #North Birkenhead nonstop all tonight,” they said. Many huge gatherings of young people near private houses have been avoided.

“To reassure locals, we’ve deployed foot patrols around Victoria Park and Mersey Park in #RockFerry all evening.” One young guy was arrested for criminal damage and assaulting a cop.

“Patrolling will be in effect throughout the weekend.”