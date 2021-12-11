Merseyside Police say they get a “heavy number” of calls and encourage people to report non-emergency events online.

Because the 101 lines are currently ‘very busy,’ Merseyside Police has advised people to report non-urgent events via its website.

The force’s contact center is currently seeing a “heavy volume” of calls.

People calling 101 in the early hours of Saturday, December 11 may find that getting through to an operator takes a long time.

Read more: Liverpool Crime

Merseyside Police took to Twitter to remind residents that non-urgent events and general inquiries can be directed to them via DM @merpolcc on the social media platform. Reports that aren’t urgent can also be sent on the force’s website.

The city’s police department is already preparing for a busy weekend. Patrols have been increased in preparation for the G7 summit, the Liverpool vs. Aston Villa match on Saturday, and the numerous seasonal celebrations taking place in Liverpool.