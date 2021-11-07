Merseyside Police have busted the biggest cannabis fields this year.

Every year, Merseyside Police demolish hundreds of cannabis plantations, potentially costing the criminals involved millions of pounds.

Merseyside Police’s Cannabis Dismantling Team discovered and shut down 219 facilities in 2020, resulting in the seizure of little over 30,000 plants.

The busted cannabis plantations had the potential to earn the perpetrators £120 million in just a year.

In 2020, 5,000 more plants were rescued than the previous year, when the dedicated squad destroyed 182 farms.

Thousands of plants worth millions of pounds have already been seized by police across Merseyside this year.

These are some of the largest cannabis farms that have been raided by authorities this year.

Anfield’s Rocky Lane

In September, authorities discovered a massive farm with 1010 cannabis plants spread across four rooms near a residence in Anfield.

Merseyside Police were called to Rocky Lane in Anfield at 12:15 p.m. on September 22 after receiving reports of a cannabis cultivation.

After obtaining a warrant, officers stormed the residence and discovered a massive cannabis farm stretched across four rooms.

Three of the rooms were filled with enormous mature plants and equipment, while the fourth room had a tent with several immature plants within.

Officers seized the plants and equipment, as well as ensuring the safety of the premises.

“This was a significant hoard of cannabis seized by our officers,” said Matt Brown, who leads the force’s Cannabis Dismantling Team (CDT). “It will make the local community a safer place, both from the risk of flooding and fire, and from the serious and organized criminals who set up the farms and exploit vulnerable people.”

Waterloo’s South Road

Following accusations of a strong cannabis odor, police in Waterloo confiscated a multi-million pound cannabis grow just days later.

The nearly 900-plant farm was uncovered by Merseyside Police. They noticed a growing room full of cannabis plants through the metal bars and plastic sheeting.

A search of the premises uncovered 897 plants spread out over eight rooms, as well as growing equipment, with an anticipated annual output of £3 million to £4 million.

At, a 16-year-old was detained.