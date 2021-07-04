Merseyside Police detectives hope to solve 173 unsolved killings.

Merseyside Police detectives are now looking into 173 unsolved homicides spanning back 90 years.

The force’s cold cases team keeps all of the old cases on file, and every unsolved murder is reviewed on a regular basis.

These assessments provide victims’ families renewed hope that new leads or a forensic breakthrough will lead to a resolution of the case.

Underworld rulers’ feared gangland nicknames and what they mean

Last year, the Liverpool ECHO filed a Freedom of Information request that exposed the police force’s whole record of unsolved homicides.

The list begins with Julia Wallace’s assassination in the “locked room murder,” one of Liverpool’s longest-running mysteries.

Mrs Wallace’s “impossible” murder has perplexed officers for decades, and it is the first of 159 unsolved cold cases at the force.

While many of the crimes date back decades, some are far more recent and are being investigated rather than being filed as cold cases.

These more recent cases are the subject of active murder investigations, with investigators working to apprehend the perpetrators.

A lot of the killings on the initial list, which was published in 2020, have since been solved, but new cases have been added to the list.

In many of these incidents, defendants are scheduled to appear in court on charges linked to the killings, but these crimes will stay categorized as “unsolved” until convictions are obtained.

However, because many of these cases have been charged and are moving through the legal system, some of them may be solved soon and removed from the list once convictions are obtained.

Merseyside Police’s head of investigations, Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen, said: “We are still determined to apprehend those guilty for these heinous crimes.

“Many of these are ongoing investigations, and we are continuing to pursue leads. The Serious Crime Review Unit (SCRU) reviews previous cases on a regular basis to see whether there have been any new developments.”

He continued, ” “Time is not an impediment to bringing criminals to justice, and we will continue to act on information that comes our way. The summary comes to a close.