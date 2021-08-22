Merseyside Police are becoming increasingly concerned over the disappearance of a 77-year-old Heswall man.

A 77-year-old man from Heswall has gone missing.

Thomas Durband was last seen at his house on Barnston Road around 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 21st.

He is white, 5ft 7in tall, and has a slender build. He was last seen wearing blue trousers and a silver half-zip top over a blue t-shirt.

To aid in their hunt, Merseyside Police have released a photo of Thomas.

“We are becoming increasingly concerned about Thomas,” they stated.

“If he has traveled, we are asking for people to share in Merseyside and Cheshire.”

Any sightings of Thomas should be reported to the Merseyside Police missing person portal, according to police.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts or believe you know where he is, call 101, or contact Merseyside Police on Twitter @MerseyPolice, or call the charity Missing People on 116 000.