Merseyside parents turn a dingy entrance into a Mediterranean-style garden.

When the country was put on lockdown, odd jobs and DIY projects became popular as many of us looked for ways to fill our time.

Two Bootle mothers took things a step further.

Jenny McKechnie and Helen Davis Taylor realized how little outside space they had when they started working from home, and how much potential space was being wasted in the alleyway.

The alleyway on Rufford Road appeared to be a dumping area, as previously reported.

There were couches, vacuum cleaners, and washing machines, and the cobblestones were dirty with overgrown weeds.

However, the area is no longer recognisable.

Residents pressure-washed and weeded the cobbles before putting out garden furniture and planters after contacting their local councillors for assistance with the clearance of bulky debris and rubbish.

Puppet shows, swing ball tournaments, board games, and even socially distant toasted marshmallow evenings are now held in the cobblestone alleyway.

The space has recently been transformed into a “Mediterranean” garden, with depictions of olive trees and vines sprouting everywhere.

Potatoes, gooseberries, and wildflowers are also present.

“It’s a great safe environment for the children to play in, and the children adore playing out here,” Jenny previously told The Washington Newsday.

“Having the community garden keeps the alleyway clean and safe, allowing you to enjoy the space we’ve built as well as your own backyard while knowing the alleyway is clean.”

Helen went on to say that converting alleyways near your home is a good idea.

“Talk to your neighbors and try to get as many households involved as possible to create a beautiful communal space,” she advised.

“It’s a great opportunity to meet new people and get to know your neighbors.”

Bunting and garland lights, as well as hanging baskets, colorful flower pots, and Miss Hurst’s very own seagull scarer, have been used to decorate the room.