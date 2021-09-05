Merseyside mansion for sale that “rivals a five-star hotel and spa.”

A’stunning’ home on the market in Merseyside is said to have facilities that rival a five-star hotel and spa.

The six-bedroom detached house is located on a quiet plot behind automatic gates on Gayton Lane in Wirral.

The home, which is divided into two floors and an annex, offers numerous stunning features both inside and out, including a detached workshop and garage.

An indoor pool, theater, sauna, steam room, and gym, as well as a glass-topped wine vault, are among the highlights.

It’s uncertain how much the home will sell for because the asking price was not disclosed.

Rightmove’s market data, on the other hand, can offer purchasers an idea of how much similar properties in the region are listed for.

Another six-bedroom detached house on Queens Drive, Lower Heswall, is now on the market for £1,499,950.

Another home on Greenfield Lane, less than two miles distant, is listed for £1,250,000.

A number of houses of this caliber, located less than two miles away, are currently on the market for more than £1,000,000.

Given this, it’s safe to estimate that the Gayton Lane property will cost well over £1,000,000.

Over the last year, properties in Gayton had an average overall price of £528,839, which is higher than the regional average.

The bulk of transactions in the recent year have been detached homes, with an average price of £592,976.

Flats sell for £248,500 on average, while semi-detached properties sell for £351,083.

The house is tucked away from the main road, behind large electric gates, lush foliage, and built-up sandstone walls, according to images on Rightmove.

A lengthy cobblestone path goes from the gates to the front lawn and main house.

There are various distinct spaces in both the front and rear gardens that make the most of the entire plot, including a vegetable patch, numerous sheds, a barbeque area, workshop, and a huge patio area.

Warm timber fittings and hanging chandeliers welcome guests into the property’s ‘grand’ entrance hall with lofty ceilings.

The ground floor is mostly dedicated to family activities, featuring a huge pool room with spa.