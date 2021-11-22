Merseyside landlords have seized almost 100 houses since the eviction prohibition was relaxed.

Since the evictions prohibition was lifted, more than 100 renters in Merseyside have had their houses seized, which charities believe is just the “tip of the iceberg” owing to court backlogs.

The government banned landlords from evicting renters as a temporary measure to protect renters during the lockdown in April 2020, but that protection expired on May 31.

According to new numbers from the Ministry of Justice, 115 households in Merseyside were evicted between July and September.

This is up from 45 evictions between April and June, which includes only one month of repossessions after the prohibition was lifted.

There are a variety of reasons why a court can order an eviction, but the most typical is that the tenant is in serious rent arrears, which many individuals are experiencing as a result of the pandemic’s financial impact.

The government has offered £65 million to assist vulnerable tenants who are behind on their rent, but homelessness organizations believe the money will not be enough to pay Covid rent bills.

“These figures show how harmful it was for the UK government to terminate the eviction prohibition without giving any support for renters who had built up arrears during the pandemic,” said Jon Sparkes, chief executive of Crisis.

“More and more people are being forced into homelessness as a result of losing their employment and having their lives turned upside down.” We can only anticipate things to worsen as more cases make their way through the courts.

“The UK government announced a £65 million winter support package for tenants last month, but with a million people in arrears, it falls far short of the £270 million needed.

“As the cost of living rises and temperatures fall, the real individuals behind these figures have been forced to suffer the brunt of this piecemeal support.” It is absolutely terrible to see more people becoming homeless.

“To avoid homelessness before it occurs, we must first prevent individuals from falling into arrears, which includes unfreezing housing benefit so that it covers the genuine cost of renting.”

