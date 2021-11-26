Merseyside is under a ‘danger to life’ weather warning, according to the Met Office.

In the wake of Storm Arwen, the Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for Merseyside.

Forecasters have warned of travel havoc as the UK is braced for the first winter storm, which is expected to bring 75mph gusts to parts of the country.

On Friday night and into Saturday, Storm Arwen will bring very strong northerly winds to the region.

The day on which snow will fall in Liverpool is predicted by weather experts.

In coastal locations, gusts of 60 to 70 mph are forecast, with gusts exceeding 70 mph in a few spots.

The Met Office has issued a warning that flying debris is probable across Merseyside, posing a risk of injury or death.

Trees, temporary constructions, and buildings will almost certainly be damaged, with roof tiles blown off.

Road, train, aviation, and ferry services may all be affected, resulting in longer travel times and cancellations.

Some highways and bridges are likely to close, and power outages are a distinct possibility, with the potential to disrupt other services such as mobile phone coverage.

Large waves and beach detritus pushed into coastal roads, seafronts, and houses are also likely to cause injuries and put lives in danger.

Merseyside is under an amber weather warning from 12 a.m. until 9 a.m. on Saturday, November 27.

Meanwhile, portions of northeast Scotland and northeast England have been issued with a rare red weather warning.

Storm Arwen’s high winds will cause property damage and travel inconvenience.

Severe weather is more likely to cause problems, which could cause your plans to be disrupted.

This might result in travel delays, road and rail closures, power outages, and the risk of loss of life and property.

You should reconsider your intentions and take steps to safeguard yourself and your belongings.

You might want to think about how the weather will affect your family and community, and whether there is anything you can do ahead of time to mitigate the effects.