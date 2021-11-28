Merseyside is transformed into Middle Earth by a Lord of the Rings superfan.

A man has spent hours painstakingly recreating Merseyside into a Lord of the Rings-style map worthy of JRR Tolkien.

Chris Birse, 34, worked as an Aldi manager until a few months ago, when he decided to pursue his dream of becoming a full-time artist and salesman.

Chris, who lives in Darlington with his fiance Fiona, spoke to The Washington Newsday about what inspired him to turn Merseyside into a Middle Earth mythical setting.

“I started generating maps roughly three years ago,” Chris explained. I was working on a fantasy novel at the time, and I required a map to depict where the characters were going and other such details.

“Rather than paying someone else to do it, I decided to do it myself just for the fun of it.”

“As a test, I did my home region of Teeside in that style and had a lot of favorable response, so I felt maybe this may be the path to go.”

After replicating his native region in the manner, Chris moved on to countries before deciding to concentrate on counties and smaller regions so that he could include more points of interest.

“I publish a lot on Facebook,” Chris explained, “so I do a work in progress when I’m halfway done and have all the key settlements and sites in.”

“I post it around and ask folks what else they want to see on there,” she says.

“I get a lot of input in that regard because you get a lot of folks posting and contacting just asking if you could add this local barrow in.”

“A couple of the shipwrecks, as well; a lot of people had requested them.” That’s a good proposal, I’ll put that in; I wouldn’t have thought of it.

“I could simply google the top 20 or 30 things to see or do in Merseyside to obtain your key points, but you never get your details.”

“The summary comes to an end.”