Merseyside is transformed in a week of filming by the BBC, Sky, and Pepsi.

Merseyside is well-known as a popular filmmaking location, with many directors flocking to the area.

Outside of London, Liverpool is the second most filmed city in the UK, and it’s simple to see why.

Film directors frequently use the city as the appropriate location for their films because of its historic buildings and renowned shoreline.

Beaches and a rich historical backdrop attract visitors to towns like Wirral and Sefton.

The city just welcomed a huge new film and television studio, bringing it closer to its goal of becoming the “Hollywood of the North.”

The Depot is made up of two sound-proofed, 20,000 sq ft film and TV production buildings that are hoped to give Liverpool the entire package for film and TV producers, bringing millions of pounds into the local economy.

Multiple productions for advertisements, television, and cinema have been filming across Merseyside this week.

Take a peek at what was shot in Merseyside below:

On Tuesday, film and television lighting vehicles were sighted in the back of the Adelphi Hotel on Hawke Street in the city center.

‘Funny Girl’ was being recorded at the ‘Crowd Base Kensington Suite,’ according to a Sky sign.

The new TV comedy drama is based on Nick Hornby’s novel ‘Funny Girl,’ which is set in the 1960s and follows a young woman from Blackpool who abandons her dreams of becoming a beauty queen in favor of becoming a comedian.

Barbara Parker is played by Gemma Arteton, who previously played Strawberry Fields in Quantum of Solace.

Rupert Everett, who recently played in My Best Friend’s Wedding, will star with David Threlfall (Shameless) as Barbara’s father, George, and Tom Bateman (Behind Her Eyes, Murder on the Orient Express) as ‘the dangerously charming’ Clive in the Sky Original series.

On Monday, breathtaking photographs of vintage automobiles and filming equipment set up in the Wirral’s Port Sunlight region for the filming of Midas Man were snapped.

For the, the location was transferred to the 1960s. “The summary has come to an end.”