Merseyside is set to get a delivery service that promises food and beer in 10 minutes.

In under ten minutes, Getir promises to provide everything from “iceberg lettuce to ice cold beer.”

The Turkish-based startup is quickly gaining traction as a major competitor to existing food delivery companies, with ambitions to create a massive warehouse in Aintree.

Getir plans to take over a unit at Wakefield Business Park on Wakefield Road, according to records on Sefton Council’s website.

The firm employs couriers who distribute from “dark stores.”

You can only order for delivery, and you must do it using their app.

Pickers prepare your order at these dark stores (distribution centers), and a courier retrieves it for delivery.

According to UK Tech News, all of Getir’s cars are electric, so clients and their neighbors will be spared any noise or pollution.

Getir is currently active in London, Birmingham, Manchester, and Cardiff, though the company is also active in Paris, Amsterdam, and Berlin.

The startup announced intentions to launch in 15 UK locations by the end of 2021 earlier this year.

According to the license application, the facility would be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Sefton Council’s Licensing Committee will make a decision on the proposal in the near future.

Anyone interested in making a remark on the plans should contact the city council directly.