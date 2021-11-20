Merseyside is hosting transgender Day of Remembrance services.

This Saturday, Liverpool will be quiet to commemorate the lives of transgender people who died in the previous year.

On November 20, the Transgender Day of Remembrance is observed to honor transgender and gender non-conforming people who have died as a result of anti-trans violence and abuse.

Since the first Transgender Day of Remembrance vigil in 1999, services have been performed annually in remembrance of Rita Hester, a transgender woman who was assassinated in 1998.

A series of vigils are being held in Liverpool to honor the day and pay tribute to those who have perished.

On Saturday, November 20 at 1pm, the Museum of Liverpool will hold its annual vigil.

At the museum, a wreath will be laid and speeches will be given by community leaders. There will also be a British Sign Language interpreter on hand.

The Museum of Liverpool’s learning and participation manager, Matt Exley, said: “We want our museum to reflect the people of Liverpool in all of their diversity, to be an inclusive space where people can share their stories, memories, and ideas, and to use our platform to challenge hate, discrimination, and inequality.

“By remembering Transgender Day of Remembrance every year, we indicate that we stand in solidarity with our Trans communities and are dedicated to reducing transphobic violence, hate, and discrimination wherever we can.”

To commemorate Trans Day of Remembrance this Saturday, Knowsley Council is increasing awareness among staff and illuminating the Greystone Footbridge pink, blue, and white.

Pink and blue are generally linked with boys and girls, respectively, whereas the middle white denotes intersex, transgender, or gender-neutral or undefined individuals.

A variety of commemoration activities are being hosted by Liverpool’s student population.

During Transgender Awareness Week, staff and students at Liverpool Hope University gathered at the Lecture Theatre Complex building at Hope Park for a special vigil at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17.

A video montage with words of celebration and solidarity was also organized for the vigil by Jack Evans, a part-time officer for Trans and Non-binary students at Hope.

“Transgender Day of Remembrance, as well as Transgender Awareness Week, is a moment,” he stated.

