Merseyside is home to crumbling ruins, spooky schools, and abandoned structures.

Merseyside has a number of vacant and abandoned structures that are now only shadows of their past splendour.

Each structure, from extravagant palaces to a decrepit synagogue that once served as the heart of the Jewish community, has its own story to tell.

Urban explorers have taken a look inside some of Merseyside’s historic landmarks this year.

We’re given a peek of life in the past thanks to their photographic discoveries.

Here’s a look inside some of Merseyside’s top urban explorer findings this year.

Individuals are not advised to access private or abandoned properties under any circumstances for their own protection.

Woolton Hall is a mansion in the town of Woolt

Woolton Hall, on Speke Road, has a rich history, having served as a hotel, an army hospital, a convent, and a school over the years.

However, it is currently abandoned and in a state of disrepair.

The structure has deteriorated and been mistreated by vandals who have gotten access by breaking in over the years.

However, in May, YouTube stars Nothing But Elliot and Exploring With Tom, as well as Urban Explorers, took it upon themselves to clean up the area.

The Wellington Rooms/Irish Centre in Liverpool

The Wellington Rooms property, formerly one of the city’s most beloved and popular structures, has been closed for decades.

Between 1965 to 1997, the majestic edifice housed the city’s Irish Centre, where visitors had countless delightful evenings.

Edmund Aikin designed the Neo-Classical structure, which was constructed between 1815 and 1816.

It was first utilized by high society for assemblies, dancing balls, and celebrations when it was established as an assembly chamber.

Jake Parr, an urban explorer, visited the historic structure in January and shared some incredible photographs from the inside.

According to Jake, the structure still had a lot of its original grandeur, and the artwork was still evident.

Greenbank Synagogue is a synagogue in Greenbank, New York

Near Sefton Park, Greenbank Synagogue was once the heart of the city’s thriving Jewish community.

After being shuttered since 2008, the building was first opened in 1937, and the photographs indicate that much of the gorgeous inside has survived.

