Merseyside is getting a new children’s adventure narrative trail this week.

This Friday, a new adventure track will open in Birkenhead.

The ‘troll adventure’ trail is an interactive experience based on a children’s book that allows kids to experience the story firsthand.

The story path, which is part of the Hungry Little Minds program, will be placed in Birkenhead Park.

This summer, a ‘unique’ adventure path will open half an hour from Liverpool.

It was developed in a cooperation between the National Literacy Trust and the Foundation Years Trust, as well as Wirral Council, Koala North West, and local libraries.

The trail is designed to aid language and literacy development in youngsters aged two to five as they follow the interactive story across the park.

The path offers a one-of-a-kind experience, based on a custom story written by children’s novelist Rebecca Lewis-Oakes and illustrated by Aaron Cushley.

The tale trail will guide families around Birkenhead Park as they follow the adventures of Uncle Josh, Mia, Kai, and their dog Scruffy, according to the organizers. Throughout the route, little ones will encounter fairies and pixies who will help them along the journey – keep an eye out for the baby troll!”

Families may pick up a story trail booklet and start their trip by finding the Foundation Years Trust team at the park’s entrance on Friday.

There will be activities and story time sessions, as well as a free activity pack, available at the park’s visitor center once the trip is completed.

On the day of the event, organizers have set aside a specific picnic space for those who choose to bring their own food.

Families who are unable to attend the launch on Friday can pick up pamphlets from Birkenhead Central Library, Wirral Children’s Centres, and the Koala North West Hub.

“I’m happy to see yet another family-focused trail experience established in Wirral, this time in the magnificent Birkenhead Park,” said Councillor Wendy Clements, Chair of Wirral’s Children, Young People and Education Committee.

“The story trail, which will be joined by 11 others across the country, will help children learn through play while also encouraging families to get out and about in local parks and get some exercise.”

“The summary comes to an end.”