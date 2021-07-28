Merseyside is blasted by a ‘Biblical’ storm with flash floods, thunder, and lightning.

As a “biblical” storm sweeps through the region, thunder, lightning, and flash floods pound portions of Merseyside.

The torrential rains have caused travel inconvenience in several regions, with some bus stops at Bootle Strand Bus Station being closed to customers.

People in other parts of the region stated the torrential rain had turned their street into a waterway.

One resident of Liscard, Wallasey, described the rain as some of the heaviest she has seen in years.

“I haven’t seen rain in a long time due of the heatwave, and I don’t recall it being this heavy,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“There were a couple thunderclaps, and hail smashed to the ground and bounced off the roadways and sidewalks.

“I opened the door to take a look and water poured in, soaking me even though I was just standing there for a few seconds.”

Carl Doward shared a photo of the sky over St Helens being lighted up by lightning this lunchtime.

“God, the rain and thunder seems biblical in Liverpool,” one person tweeted. My street resembled a canal, and I have a feeling the severe weather is only getting started.”

“I’m not a fan of thunder and lightning, but it’s Liverpool’s turn to receive the storms right now,” another wrote.

The worst of the weather is still to come, with a yellow weather warning for rain in effect until 6 a.m. tomorrow morning.

“Due to bad weather conditions over various sections of the #LiverpoolCityRegion, there may be heavy rain and localised floods affecting public transportation,” Mersey Travel tweeted. Please plan ahead of time and provide extra time for your trip if necessary.”