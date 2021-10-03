Merseyside is being transformed one wall at a time by artist Joseph Venning.

Merseyside is home to many gorgeous structures, but some of them require a creative touch to bring them to life.

Joseph Venning, a painter from Wirral, has been transforming the walls of venues all around Merseyside with his extraordinary talent.

His work may be found in the foyer and mezzanine of Liverpool’s Liver Building, as well as on the outside of Birkenhead’s St. James Centre.

Joseph was born in Bristol, but when he was six years old, he relocated to Parkgate, Wirral. “When I work on my commercial murals, it’s usually a cooperation with my client,” he told The Washington Newsday. They usually have a general notion of what they want, which I will flesh out and add my own spin to. I can be a lot more experimental and get the more peculiar ideas out of my system while I’m working on projects independently, so it’s a wonderful balance.

“The murals normally take two days longer than I anticipate. I’m good at sticking to deadlines, but I always leave a few days at the end to fiddle with the image and tidy up portions. When it comes to my work, I’m a bit of a perfectionist.

“When painting murals, there’s always some form of pressure, whether it’s from passers-by who provide ‘constructive critique,’ time constraints, or the weather being too cold, hot, wet, dark, light, or windy. It doesn’t help that I have a small fear of heights!”

Joseph also paints amazing murals for local schools, allowing pupils to absorb his artistic creations. His murals are made up of a wide range of materials.

In his work, the London-trained painter employs a variety of mediums. “I primarily use Acrylic, Masonry, and Spray paints to make the murals, but I’m now working on an Installation-Painting for a swanky corporate building that will incorporate dinosaur teeth, lunar meteorite, and a few four leaf clovers, among other things,” he stated.

“A lot of art ends up in multi-storage millionaire’s facilities, never to be seen by the general public, therefore it’s exciting to see my work in places like the Liver Building and on the streets for various events.”

