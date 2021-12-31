Merseyside heroes from the realms of sport, film, and the NHS get New Year’s Honours.

Merseyside has a former MP, a competitive swimmer, and an eye doctor among those who have received honours from the Queen.

Freya Anderson, a 20-year-old Olympian from Birkenhead, Wirral, has previously won gold medals at the Olympics and the European Championships, and her MBE will be the latest addition to her increasing collection.

Former Birkenhead MP Frank Field, now Lord Field, will also be honored for his public and political service in the New Year’s Honours list.

Judges’ snubs and sentence remarks from the top ten Liverpool judges in 2021

Lord Field and Freya join a number of other persons from our region who have received honors.

Here is the complete list of Merseysiders who have been honored by the Queen in the New Year.

For his public and political services, Lord of Birkenhead will be awarded a Member of the Order of Companions of Honour.

He served as the Member of Parliament for Birkenhead from 1979 to 2019, and was given a life peerage in 2020 after departing the House of Commons.

, from Liverpool, the University of Liverpool’s Pro Vice-Chancellor for Health and Life Sciences, for services to NHS research. Professor Kenny discussed the most frequently asked questions regarding childbirth with The Washington Newsday in 2019.

, the chief executive of the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority and director general of Merseytravel, will be awarded a CBE for his contributions to Liverpool City Region Local Government Reform.

, who is now stationed at the Church of St Vincent de Paul on the outskirts of the city, is a Roman Catholic cardinal who will be awarded an OBE for his services to interfaith and interchurch partnerships.

He spoke to The Washington Newsday in 2019 about rumors that he could be the next Pope.

He stated, ” “Because age does factor into the equation, I would be quite unlikely to be elected at the age of 80. The Cardinal Archbishop of Westminster, who was born in Merseyside, has a lot greater chance.” For his services to the community in Halton, Cheshire, the former head of Halton Council is also being awarded an OBE.

Rob Polhill served as the council’s leader. “The summary has come to an end.”