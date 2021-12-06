Merseyside has thousands of unoccupied homes.

Hundreds of properties in Merseyside have been abandoned and are now in a state of disrepair.

According to the most recent official statistics, there were 339 residential properties in the region where occupation was prohibited by law as of October.

While there are a variety of reasons for this, the most prevalent is because the property is under a closure or closure order, usually because it is deemed unfit for human habitation.

These orders may also apply to properties that have been closed at the police’s request.

Planning consent can sometimes specifically prohibit the use of a property as a residence, and even more rarely, an Act of Parliament can be used to purchase a property.

Local communities bear the brunt of the burden generated by abandoned homes, according to campaigners, who want more government funds to address the issue.

Merseyside now has 339 residences that are prohibited from being occupied, down from 508 in 2020 and the lowest number on record.

With 284 abandoned properties in the city, Liverpool is the city with the most, followed by Sefton with 40.

Dwellings that are illegal to live in make up a small percentage of Merseyside’s total number of unoccupied homes.

There were 17,317 vacant properties in the area by the end of October this year, including 11,039 that had been vacant for at least six months.

To encourage owners of empty homes to bring their properties back into use, councils can levy up to 100% more council tax if they have been vacant for two years or longer.

However, if a home is uninhabited because it is illegal to reside in it, the owner is exempt from paying council tax as long as the prohibition is in force.

It means that the owner of a derelict residential building can keep it that way indefinitely without paying council tax.

Because people were forbidden from living there, 7,470 residences in England were empty as of October, up from 6,861 at the end of 2020 and the greatest amount in seven years.

