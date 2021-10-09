Merseyside has prosecuted 114 paedophiles and perverts this year.

These are the faces of the 114 Merseyside paedophiles and perverts who have been imprisoned for horrendous sex crimes so far this year.

On the list are a paedophile who raped a girl at least 60 times, a sex offender who attempted to rape a child, then raped a grandma, and a couple who raped a small child and then gave his mother money.

Judges heard from a sex offender who defended his conduct using an alter ego known as ‘Alex,’ as well as a paedophile whose mother discovered a video of him torturing a girl.

It was necessary to jail a paedophile ex-vicar, an upskirt pervert, a KFC employee who sexually assaulted a coworker, and a beast who dragged his victim into an alleyway in Liverpool city centre.

Deviants acquired terrifying images and even planned to have sex with a 13-year-old girl as her mother watched.

Meanwhile, a member of a gang that tortured and raped a man for hours was arrested after years on the run.

Victims who mustered the strength to report their abusers and, in some cases, testify against them in court were instrumental in apprehending these twisted monsters.

Dean Lockley is an actor from the United Kingdom.

In a “unimaginable” and “terrifying” occurrence, Dean Lockley sexually molested a schoolgirl in the woods.

The 30-year-old approached the adolescent as she came home from school along the Loop Line in Aintree, near Orrell Park, at around 4 p.m.

One victim’s father used her school uniform to bind and gag his daughter, stripped her naked, and raped her before apologizing and saying, “I’m sorry.”

Lockley, who has no fixed address, was linked to the attack on September 21, 2020, at Helsby Road, but he denied any involvement.

After she recognized him in a parade, he admitted to false imprisonment, sexual assault, and enticing a kid to engage in sexual behavior.

Lockley, from the Aintree area, had a criminal record that included robberies and assaults, but no prior convictions for sexual offenses.

The cowardly beast claimed he was too ashamed to attend his sentencing because he didn't want to be reminded of his awful crimes.