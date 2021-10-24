Merseyside has been the site of 33 strange ‘UFO’ sightings, according to the government.

One of life’s fundamental questions is whether or not we are actually alone in the cosmos.

There have been numerous reported sightings of unidentified flying objects (UFOs) in the sky and strange events all across the world.

Scientists have failed to prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that alien life exists, yet sightings of extraterrestrial creatures and UFOs are common.

Although some of these claims are dubious, they have been officially collected, compiled, and published on the government’s website for UFO sightings in the United Kingdom between 1997 and 2009.

During this time, 33 sightings were officially documented in Merseyside.

Some reports are more comprehensive than others, and they cover anything from bright lights to triangular and star-shaped objects in the sky.

Here are all 33 Merseyside government reports during that time period.

Below is a collection of sightings organized by year, date, place, time, and what the description was at the time.

3 January 1997

At 7.45 a.m., an oval, cigar-shaped object appeared in Formby. The witness noticed red and white lights surrounding or underneath the item as it accelerated.

March 8th, 7.10 a.m., Childwall – one object, the size of a car headlight It was bright and white.

At 1.15 p.m. on July 29, Newton-le-Willows – a grey straight line. It didn’t have any wings. It was making its way south.

At 7.25 p.m. on October 10th, a dazzling, white star will appear in Newsham Park. It had a height of 70,000 feet and was travelling in a straight line. Wasn’t fast enough to be an airplane.

At 1.30 a.m. on April 5, 1998, in Liverpool, one spherical, grey object the size of a helicopter appeared. Plate whirling as it revolves clockwise. Witness noticed windows with a glow emanating from them.

At 6 p.m. on February 22, 1999, in Birkenhead, two lights in the sky appeared, one larger than the other.

At 9.40 p.m. on March 18th, two circular objects were discovered in Bebington. They radiated a subtle red hue. One turned around and headed north to meet up with the other.

