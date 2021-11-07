Merseyside has been struck by ‘apocalyptic’ waves, prompting a flood warning.

A flood warning has been issued for Merseyside, warning of heavy winds and “possible overtopping of waves.”

After ‘higher-than-normal’ tides and strong winds pummeled sections of Merseyside last night, an official flood warning was issued.

Marine Point Leisure and Retail Park, as well as houses on King’s Parade and Marine Promenade in New Brighton, Wirral, were particularly hard hit by the powerful winds.

The flood warning was issued at 7.17pm as a precautionary measure due to the risk of ‘possible wave overtopping’ at Wallasey Embankment and Kings Parade due to very strong winds.

On the official government website this morning, the warning status remains ‘flooding expected,’ and people are advised to exercise caution near beaches, promenades, coastal walkways, and roads because strong waves and sea spray could be harmful.

Coastal Road was closed last night due to strong seas and a warning.

The emergency response team is keeping a close eye on the situation and will issue additional flood warnings if needed.

Strong waves reach heights before crashing against the tidal wall and flowing over onto the New Brighton Promenades, according to images and video obtained in the region.

Last night in New Brighton, Rebecca Koncienzcy watched the event and said she had never seen the waves “that big and the sea so ferocious.”

According to The Washington Newsday, she said: “I was surprised to see a flood warning for New Brighton, but the waves appeared apocalyptic due to the high tides and heavy winds.

“From a safe distance, we could still feel the spray from the waves breaking against the wall and flooding the promenade.””

Around the same time last night, flood warnings were issued for other sections of Merseyside, albeit they were at a considerably lesser danger of flooding.

A flood warning has been issued for the Irish Sea from New Brighton to Hoylake, with residents being advised that the high tide would be ‘greater than typical’ due to high spring tides and strong winds.

"We feel there is a risk of,"

