Merseyside has been issued a red flood warning due to Storm Barra.

Storm Barra flood warnings have been issued, and people are being asked to ‘act now.’

Marine Point Leisure and Retail Park, as well as houses on King’s Parade and Marine Promenade, have been placed under a red flood alert for New Brighton.

Strong winds and spring tides are expected to generate huge waves and spray in the early hours of tomorrow morning, according to the authorities.

The notice reads as follows: “Marine Point Leisure and Retail Park’s coastline defenses are expected to be breached by waves. Marine Point Leisure and Retail Park is projected to be flooded between 1.15 and 2.45 a.m. on December 8, 2021.

“Large onshore waves are forecast due to the weather conditions. From 1.45pm tomorrow, December 8, 2021, more high tides are expected at this place.

“Our incident response team will keep a close eye on the situation and will update this flood warning as needed tomorrow morning (8/12/21) or if the situation evolves.”

The government is urging people to avoid beaches, promenades, coastal walks, and highways because strong waves and sea spray are forecast.

The Mersey Estuary in Warrington, Liverpool, Wirral, and Widnes, as well as the Irish Sea at Hoylake, have all been issued flood warnings.

High tides are expected at 1 a.m. on Wednesday, December 8, prompting the release of alerts.

Flooding is possible near Fiddlers Ferry, Eastford Road, and Arpley Bridge, according to the Warrington warning.

Between 2.45 and 3.30 a.m., flooding could occur on Arpley Road under the railway bridge.

Flooding is probable at low lying land and highways surrounding the Mersey Estuary, according to the Mersey Estuary advisory for Liverpool, Wirral, and Widnes.

Between 2 and 2.45 a.m., river levels in Hale Village are projected to peak at 6.02 meters.

If it’s safe, move vehicles to higher ground.

Move your family and pets to a safe location.

Start with cherished belongings and valuables, then move furniture and furnishings upstairs or to a secure location on your property.

If it’s safe, turn off gas, electricity, and water; never touch an electrical switch while standing in water.

Use any property protection products you have, such as flood barriers or air brick coverings. “Summary concludes.”