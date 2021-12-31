Merseyside has been hit by severe rain, prompting flood warnings.

Flood warnings have been issued across Merseyside after the region was lashed by severe rain overnight.

Following the rainy weather on Thursday evening, December 30, the Environment Agency issued 10 flood warnings and 63 alerts across the UK.

The flood warnings were issued as river levels began “rising steadily on the Whinney Brook and Dovers Brook due to heavy rainfall.” Maghull was one of the locations affected.

People were urged not to use walkways or bridges near rivers and to “start acting on your flood strategy if you have one.”

The River Alt between Formby and Huyton, the River Ditton in Huyton-with-Roby and Widnes, and the River Sankey between St Helens and Warrington are all locations that could be flooded.

On Thursday, flood warnings were issued in these places, and they are still in effect on the official government website this morning.

“Flooding is likely to affect places around the Whinney Brook and Dovers Brook, with low lying ground expected to be most affected, notably around residences on Fouracres and The Crescent that are at risk from surface water flooding,” the Environment Agency said in a flood warning for Maghull.

“Flooding of land and property is probable beginning at 7:00 p.m. on December 30, 2021.

“Overnight, river levels are likely to stay high.” We will continue to keep a careful eye on the situation.

“Avoid low-lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses, and do not walk or drive through floodwaters.” If you have a flood plan, get started on it.”