Merseyside has been dubbed the most ‘in demand’ housing location in the country.

Rightmove, an online property broker, has compiled a list of the most “desired” coastal areas in the UK, and Southport is among them.

According to market data from Rightmove, more people have been motivated to relocate to the shore in the last year.

According to research, the increase of working from home, which allows them more flexibility, has prompted the movers.

With the highest amount of home-hunting enquiries on Rightmove this year, Bournemouth, Southampton, and Brighton are leading the charge.

Southport, on the other hand, is ranked sixth in the top ten, just behind Blackpool and Poole.

“Just 30 miles south of Blackpool, Southport is a smaller and quieter option with a great sandy beach and various parks,” Rightmove noted of the town.

“A big four-bedroom period house for roughly £300,000 to £400,000, a semi for less than £200,000, or a starting flat for around £75,000 are all available here.”

Here are some properties for sale in Southport.

The top ten most sought-after coastal communities, according to Rightmove, are:

Increase in average asking price (from 2020 to 2021): 4%

£317,449 is the average asking price.

£249,053 is the average asking price.

Increase in average asking price (from 2020 to 2021): 4%

£461,796 is the average asking price.

Increase in average asking price (from 2020 to 2021): 5%

£137,301 is the average asking price.

Increase in average asking price (from 2020 to 2021): 8%

£406,566 is the average asking price.

Increase in average asking price (from 2020 to 2021): 5%

£215,838 is the average asking price.

Increase in average asking price (from 2020 to 2021): 5%

£306,546 is the average asking price.

Increase in average asking price (2021 vs 2020): 6%

£354,361 is the average asking price.

Increase in average asking price (2021 vs 2020): 6%

£295,096 is the average asking price.

Increase in average asking price (from 2020 to 2021): 10%

£252,339 is the average asking price.

Increase in average asking price (from 2020 to 2021): 5%