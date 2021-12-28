Merseyside has 159 paedophiles and perverts in custody this year.

This is a list of 159 paedophiles and perverts from Merseyside who were arrested for sex offences this year.

A paedophile who raped a girl at least 60 times, a deputy headteacher who raped a youngster with her’monster’ lover, and another couple who raped a young boy and then gave his mother money are among those on the list of depravity.

Judges heard from an exploitative paedophile who coerced girls into committing humiliating abuse, a sex offender who justified his actions on an alter ego named ‘Alex,’ and a filthy monster who went by the moniker “Papa Bear.”

They had to jail a paedophile priest and a predatory ex-vicar, as well as upskirt perverts and voyeurs who secretly recorded their victims, a KFC employee who sexually abused a coworker, and a sex predator whose video of him abusing a girl was seen by her mother.

Courts heard how deviants gathered frightening photographs and even planned to have sex with a 13-year-old girl while her mother looked on.

Meanwhile, a brave member of the public took a dangerous rapist in a chokehold and struck him in the face, catching him in the act.

These sick crooks were all apprehended thanks to the fortitude of victims who reported their abusers and in some cases testified against them in court, as well as the hard work of committed police officers and Crown Prosecution Service teams who painstakingly developed cases against culprits.

Dean Lockley is a British actor.

Dean Lockley sexually raped a schoolgirl in the woods in a “unimaginable” and “terrifying” incident.

At around 4 p.m., the 30-year-old targeted the adolescent as she walked home from school along the Loop Line in Aintree, near Orrell Park.

The father of one bound and gagged his victim, stripped her naked, and assaulted her before apologizing.

DNA linked him to the attack on September 21, 2020, at Helsby Road, but Lockley, who has no fixed address, denied any involvement.

He admitted to false imprisonment, sexual assault, and inciting a child to participate in sexual behavior after she recognized him in a parade.

Lockley, from the Aintree area, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, with an additional five years on probation.

Jones, Steff

Steff Jones had a relationship with. “The summary has come to an end.”