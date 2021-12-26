Merseyside gun attacks will be at an all-time low in 2021.

This year, the number of shootings has decreased once again, with Liverpool’s armed gangsters appearing to be more hesitant than ever to draw the trigger.

With 43 confirmed shootings in 2021, Merseyside had the fewest gun attacks in a calendar year this century.

Although factors such as the pandemic and the EncroChat hack may have influenced the decrease, some are optimistic that it indicates a shift in the region’s gun crime culture.

After detecting a peculiarity in Liverpool’s underground, pistol merchants con naive gun gangsters.

Merseyside is known to have networks with national significance in the acquisition and supply of firearms, therefore gun crime remains a severe problem.

A man was stopped in a taxi on Edge Lane in May of this year as he returned to his London home with an American-made Sig Sauer P290 self-loading pistol.

He’d made the journey up.