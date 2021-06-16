Merseyside gets a new £1 pay-as-you-go gym.

In a Merseyside town, a “£1 gym” has launched in the hopes of helping residents become fit and healthy after the lockdown.

People may save pennies while dropping pounds by using the YMCA Southport’s pay-as-you-train plan.

Staff at the gym on Hoghton Street say they strive to make customers’ gym visits as simple as possible.

Matt Smith, a member of the team, told the ECHO: “This is about assisting individuals in being active and healthy without having to spend a lot of money.

“So many individuals pay for expensive gym memberships but don’t use them as often as they anticipated or at all, wasting their money month after month.

“You’re in charge this way. There are no contracts or automatic debits in place. You are not missing out if you don’t want to train for a few weeks or even months due to lack of enthusiasm or injuries.

“Whether it’s at the gym, squash courts, or sports in our sports hall, our mission is to assist individuals take care of their physical and mental well-being.

“Everything we offer is free for people to participate in; we aim to be as inclusive as possible.”

Anyone who wants to go to the gym can do so for just £1 a session.

The YMCA Southport is the oldest children’s and young people’s organisation in the borough, and it also has a nursery for young children. The centre is an important part of the Southport community.