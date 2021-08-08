Merseyside firemen will assist in the fight against ‘apocalyptic’ fires in Greece.

Merseyside firefighters will lead a team of UK rescue workers to Greece to assist with wildfires.

Last week, blazes razed Greek forests, destroying acres of virgin forestry and prompting authorities to evacuate villages in the line of the inferno. Some of the scenes have been referred to as “apocalyptic.”

Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service (MFRS) Deputy Chief Fire Officer Nick Searle will lead a team of British firefighters from throughout the country.

More than 1,000 people were evacuated by water from the Greek island of Evia on Friday night, as fires burned on the mountains behind them, cutting off all other options for escape.

As the fire that started Tuesday afternoon raced north into communities, local officials and citizens in north Evia called in television news shows on Saturday, pleading for more firefighters and water-dropping planes.

On the island of rocky mountains popular with holidaymakers and campers, the fire has devastated great swaths of woodland and torched scores of buildings.

The fire department said 575 firefighters were combating the Evia blaze, with 35 ground teams and 89 vehicles, including 112 Romanian and 100 Ukrainian firemen who were dispatched to Greece as reinforcements. Air support was given by four helicopters and three planes, including a huge Beriev-200 plane leased from Russia.

Ten countries have already dispatched personnel and firefighting equipment to Greece, including aircraft, and eight more are sending additional reinforcements.

“I saw firsthand this week the horrific flames burning through Greece, and the UK stands shoulder to shoulder with our Greek allies at this difficult time,” said Home Secretary Priti Patel.

“I’ve requested that the National Fire Chiefs Council provide a specialist team to assist in the response to this catastrophe. I am grateful to the brave firefighters for stepping forward and volunteering to assist, and their knowledge and experience will be vital in assisting the Greek emergency services.”

“The crew of 21 firemen will contribute professional and technical capabilities to our friends and colleagues in Greece at a time when they need us the most,” stated MFRS Chief Fire Officer Phil Garrigan. “Yes, I have.” “The summary comes to an end.”