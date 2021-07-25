Merseyside eatery with spectacular views of the Mersey.

When the sun is shining, there’s nothing better than drinking an ice cold pint in a picturesque beer garden.

People throughout Merseyside are looking for the ideal spot to have a beer or two in the sun now that the weather has finally shown it can do something other than rain in the UK.

We don’t lack for options in Merseyside, with a plethora of gorgeous drinking establishments at our disposal, one of which being The Refreshment Rooms.

The Refreshment Rooms, located in Rock Ferry, was founded in the 1880s as a location for ferry employees to rest and take a drink in between voyages, and the restaurant it has evolved into seeks to emulate that strong sense of community.

The Refreshment Rooms was a disused pub that had been left in decay for around nine years.

Now, the business is prospering, with lunch and evening service virtually always sold out, and it has quickly established itself as a pillar of the community.

The facility reopened as a tavern and rapidly gained a reputation for its food; it is now brimming with customers searching for a delicious meal on a daily basis.

The Refreshment Rooms has a light, airy environment that attracts visitors, and it’s only a short stroll through the Queensway tunnel for anyone in Liverpool.

In addition to the enormous inside space, the restaurant has a big outdoor area with picnic tables where guests may relax and enjoy the sun.

The community vibe will make families feel right at home, and there’s even a little play area for kids featuring a sunken pirate ship.

The Refreshment Rooms is tucked away along the beach at Rock Ferry Bypass, yet it’s easily accessible from the highway.

The structure has a view of Liverpool’s Brunswick Dock across the Mersey River.

The restaurant has historical linkages to locations across Wirral and Liverpool, and many of its features have their own stories to tell.

The Refreshment Rooms’ top bar, which sees a lot of beverages served across it every day, was previously of Wirral Grammar School, as the wood from the old science labs was reused for it.

In addition, the restaurant has. “The summary has come to an end.”